Tata Power signs 120 MWh BESS agreement with NHPC

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has signed its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Indian energy utility NHPC Limited (NHPC).

The project, secured through competitive bidding for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Tata Power said in a media release.

The project will help address peak power demand, enhance grid flexibility and enable seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala. It is part of NHPC’s broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in Kerala, under a tariff-based competitive bidding framework supported by viability gap funding, the media release said.

The initiative supports the Government of India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Implemented under Ministry of Power guidelines, the project will operate under a 12-year BESPA. The project is slated for commissioning within 15 months, positioning storage as a key enabler of round-the-clock renewable power and grid resilience.

In addition to this upcoming project, TPREL is already operating a solar and BESS project in Rajnandgaon in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. This project comprises a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS, developed under an EPC contract awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.

The project with NHPC marks TPREL’s first win in the standalone BESS segment. With this addition, TPREL’s total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, comprising 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.