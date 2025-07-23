Scatec awarded 846 MW solar PV projects in South Africa

Norway’s Scatec has been awarded preferred bidder status for a total of 846 MW solar (the Kroonstad PV cluster) by the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) in South Africa. The award follows a re-allocation of MW under the seventh bid window from onshore wind to solar PV. Once operational, the projects will provide clean and reliable energy under 20-year PPAs, Scatec said in a media release.

Located in the Free State province, the cluster will comprise three solar power plants, Oslaagte Solar 2 (293 MW), Oslaagte Solar 3 (293 MW), and Leeuwspruit Solar (260 MW). The estimated total project cost for the solar cluster project is ZAR 13 billion (USD 735 million). The projects will be financed with up to 90% non-recourse project debt and the remaining by equity from the owners.

“It excites me to announce another important milestone for Scatec in South Africa and for the country’s renewable energy transition. The Kroonstad PV Cluster represents a significant addition to Scatec’s growing renewable energy footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog. “Being selected once again under the REIPPPP [Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme] reaffirms our role as a trusted partner and a leading developer in the region. We commend the government’s continued commitment to enabling clean, secure, and affordable energy.”

“South Africa is one of our core markets and we are dedicated to continuing to grow our renewables capacity in the country in alignment with the nation’s energy transition agenda," said Alberto Gambacorta, EVP and GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, Scatec. “We are now looking forward to reaching financial close and start construction of the PV cluster during 2026.”

Scatec will own 50.90% of the equity in the project with Stanlib’s infrastructure fund (through its renewable energy platform, Greenstreet), along with Redstreet owning 46.50% and a Community Trust holding 2.6%. Scatec will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), operations & maintenance (O&M), and asset management (AM) services to the project. Financial close is expected in 2026, the media release said.