ESD industry posts $5.1 billion in revenue in Q1 2025

Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 12.8% to USD 5,098.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the USD 4,521.6 million registered in the first quarter of 2024, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average rose 12.6%, based on a comparison of the most recent four quarters to the prior four, according to a media release.

“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry once again reported strong year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Product Categories CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, and PCB & MCM reported single digit increases, with Semiconductor IP and Services reporting significant double-digit increases. All geographic regions reported growth in Q1, with Americas, EMEA, and Japan reporting double digit growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 64,403 people globally in Q1 2025, a 4.5% increase over the Q1 2024 headcount of 61,653 and up 2.5% compared to Q4 2024.

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 7.8% to USD 1,747.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11.4%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 9.9% to USD 693.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 2.3%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 5.5% to USD 399.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.9%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 29.6% to USD 2,044.8 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 18.7%.

Services revenue jumped 22.3% to USD 212.6 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 26.0%.

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 2,208.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 14.0% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.0%, the media release said.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 651.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 12.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.4%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 11.9% to USD 314.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 12.1%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,924.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, an 11.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 8.2%.