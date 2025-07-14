Ohio awards $310 million to Anduril for defense manufacturing facility

US defense contractor Anduril Industries has been awarded a USD 310 million grant from JobsOhio, the state’s job creation office, to build an advanced manufacturing facility near Ohio’s capital Columbus, according to a report by AP.

California-based Anduril has to create 4,008 new jobs and make at least USD 910.5 million in capital investment in the next 10 years to receive the funds, according to the 30-year economic development agreement.

The equipment manufactured at the site is expected to include military drones and autonomous air vehicles.

The 5 million-square-foot facility, which is set to open next year, will be located on a 500-acre site near Rickenbacker International Airport in rural Pickaway County, about 16 miles southeast of Columbus, the AP report said.