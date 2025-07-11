Siemens has closed its acquisition of German group ebm-papst’s industrial drive technology business. In the future, it will be marketed using the name “Mechatronic Systems” at Siemens. The business has about 650 employees and its portfolio includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the extra-low voltage protection range, innovative driving systems used in free-moving, driverless transport systems, and other applications.

This acquisition complements the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, strengthening Siemens’ position as a leading provider of flexible manufacturing automation solutions. Integrating the new portfolio into the existing automation portfolio and leveraging Siemens’ global sales network will open up new markets and significant business potential in the field of intelligent, battery-powered drive and robot solutions, according to a media release.

“The new portfolio elements significantly expand and enhance our offerings to customers who want to automate and digitalize their production processes in smart factories,” said Achim Peltz, CEO of the Motion Control Business Unit at Siemens Digital Industries. “Our integrated mechatronic drive systems offer increased flexibility, productivity and efficiency in the growing global market for conveyor and autonomous transport systems, including mobile robots, driverless transport systems and shuttles.”

Their seamless compatibility with Simatic controllers and the software-based safety solution Safe Velocity for mobile robotics offer extra advantages, Siemens said in the media release.

The expanded portfolio includes two main variants: the Simotics E-1EE1 (brushless internal rotors), which are particularly suitable for battery-powered conveying, storage and sorting systems; and the Simotics E-1EV1 (brushless outrunners), which impress with their high efficiency and compact design in intralogistics applications. The portfolio is available in 24 V and 48 V versions.

The ebm-papst group first announced its intention to sell its Industrial Drive Technology (IDT) division to Siemens AG in March of 2024, and both parties signed an agreement to this effect. The sale to Siemens AG has now been completed, giving IDT access to the international market through Siemens’ global Sales organization. This creates new opportunities for innovation and continued business growth. All of the division’s employees have been taken on by Siemens. The parties involved have agreed to not disclose the price, the media release said.