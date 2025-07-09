Arrow launches Engineering Solutions Center in Bangalore

Arrow Electronics, a US-based global provider of technology solutions, has announced the launch of its new Engineering Solutions Center (ESC) in Bangalore, India.

This expansion reinforces Arrow’s commitment to making critical technologies such as AIoT, edge computing, intelligent sensing more accessible, while strengthening the engineering capabilities of domestic technology manufacturers across key sectors including industrial, automotive and transportation, energy management, and aerospace and defense in India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan, the company said in a media release.

The newly established India ESC is designed to help innovators and technology manufacturers adopt advanced technologies such as edge computing, energy management, automation and e-mobility. The center aims to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation intelligent and connected products — bringing them to market faster and more cost-effectively, the media release said.

“Innovators across the region often face challenges in adopting cutting-edge electronic components and software technologies due to limited in-house engineering capabilities for rapid product development,” said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ components business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. “By leveraging our global network of resources, deep engineering expertise, and strong local presence, Arrow acts as a trusted technology partner—bridging the gap between innovation and execution.”

Arrow’s ESC offers comprehensive design engineering expertise across every stage of the product development lifecycle. Staffed by a team with deep expertise in embedded software, wireless connectivity, power and analog technologies, and IP&E (Interconnect, Passive & Electromechanical) components, the center provides tailored engineering support to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market, the company said.

Key areas of support include component engineering, system engineering and reference design solutions.