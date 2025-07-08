Lockheed Martin delivers SPY-7 radar antennas to Japan

Lockheed Martin successfully delivered the first Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) shipset comprising four AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antennas to the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD). The delivery was facilitated through Mitsubishi Corporation under a Direct Commercial Sale arrangement after rigorous acceptance testing, according to a media release.

AN/SPY-7(V)1 is the official designation of an LRDR-derivative used with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System.

“The successful on-time delivery of all antennas for the first ASEV showcases the maturity and scalability of the SPY-7 radar as well as production capacity, while also demonstrating Lockheed Martin’s dedication and expertise in system integration,” said Chandra Marshall, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin.

The JMOD is acquiring two ASEVs, and both are on track for commissioning in Japan Fiscal Year 2027 and 2028.

“We will continue full system integration and testing with all four antennas at the Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey this year, prior to equipment delivery to Japan, which will significantly reduce integration risk and enable commissioning on schedule,” Marshall said.

With advanced detection and tracking capabilities, SPY-7 effectively counters complex threats, enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets and delivering a robust 21st century security capability that enhances the effectiveness of naval forces in an increasingly uncertain and dynamic environment, the media release said.

In addition to Japan’s ASEVs, the SPY-7 radar is also being produced for Canada’s River-Class Destroyers, Spain’s F-110 Frigates, and the land-based version has been deployed by the Missile Defense Agency for the Guam Defense System (TPY-6) and the Long-Range Discrimination Radar.