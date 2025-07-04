© Synopsys
General |
Synopsys confirms lifting of export restrictions to China
US design software company Synopsys has confirmed that the US Department of Commerce has rescinded recent export restrictions related to its business in China.
In a statement, Synopsys said it received formal notification from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) that the export controls — initially communicated in a letter dated May 29, 2025 — have been lifted with immediate effect.
Synopsys is now working to restore access to the affected products in China. The company also stated it continues to evaluate the broader impact of US export policy on its operations, financials, and business outlook.