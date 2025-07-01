Lyten acquires Northvolt's Polish manufacturing operation

Northvolt Dwa ESS is the largest BESS manufacturing facility in Europe and was part of Northvolt Systems, and the acquisition marks Lyten’s entry into European manufacturing. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The Northvolt acquisition accelerates expansion of Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries into Europe and provides Lyten with production capacity to meet demand in the growing BESS market. Lyten has previously announced its lithium-sulfur batteries are shipping commercially for drones, launching onto the International Space Station, and selected by Chrysler, a Stellantis company, for its Halcyon Concept Electric Vehicle.

The Dwa ESS facility came online in 2023. The facility includes equipment to ramp up to 6 GWh of energy storage manufacturing capacity and the footprint to expand to 10+ GWh in the future. The facility is supplied by renewable power and has contracted orders extending into 2026.

Lyten plans to restart operations immediately to fulfill both existing and new customer orders. The company said the move supports European customers’ demand for energy storage systems manufactured locally and with secure supply chains.

“Northvolt’s BESS manufacturing operations are truly world class and are a seamless strategic fit for Lyten as we launch an exciting new chapter for our company. We plan to immediately restart operations in Poland and deliver on existing and new customer orders,” said Dan Cook, Lyten CEO & Co-Founder, in a press release. “The Port of Gdansk, local and federal officials have all been fully supportive as we combine Silicon Valley technology with Polish engineering and operations talent to export next generation energy storage technology to customers worldwide.”

In late 2024 Northvolt announced the intended sale of its Northvolt Systems business unit as part of its strategic review and bankruptcy procedures. Scania, a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer purchased the Industrial subset of the Northvolt Systems division in April 2025.

“Northvolt set out to lead the sustainable development of Europe’s battery industry. Lyten is carrying that mission forward with BESS manufacturing and the introduction of lithium-sulfur batteries in Europe, which replaces minerals like nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite, with locally abundant battery materials. Moreover, it is important and exciting that the factory in Gdansk, built for the production of energy storage systems, will continue its operations,” says Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, CEO of Northvolt Poland.

Lyten and Northvolt plans to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2025.