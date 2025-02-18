Northvolt sells industrial battery division to Scania

In a press release from the Swedish battery company, Northvolt said it had signed an agreement with "an unnamed leading industrial group," a group later unveiled to be Scania.

The division, which specialises in battery systems for heavy industry and off-highway applications, employs around 300 people in a battery systems prototyping facility located in Stockholm, Sweden, and in Northvolt’s production facility in Gdańsk, Poland.

The sale aligns with Northvolt’s strategic focus on large-scale cell manufacturing. The transaction includes the transfer of all necessary assets, employees, and contracts, ensuring uninterrupted operations and fulfillment of 2025 orders.

Northvolt COO Matthias Arleth described the move as a “milestone” in the company’s strategic realignment.

"It's not an easy decision to separate from our colleagues at Systems Industrial, that has built such a strong business from scratch in a short time," the COO says, "Step by step we are getting closer to the sustainable and stable platform that is required for our future success."

Swedish truckmaker Scania has confirmed to Reuters that it is indeed the buyer of the unit.