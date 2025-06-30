Operations had continued on a limited scale following the company’s bankruptcy filing on March 12, sustained solely by battery orders from truck manufacturer Scania—Northvolt’s last remaining customer. But over the past month, the factory has seen a gradual wind-down, with staffing reduced from around 900 to 300 employees, reports SVT Nyheter.

As previously reported by Evertiq, as most of the factory’s employees have already left the facility, a small team has remained on site to manage the shutdown process, according to court-appointed bankruptcy trustee Mikael Kubu.

“They are working to place the machinery in a maintenance mode and ensure it is handled in the best possible way,” Kubu told Swedish national radio broadcaster Ekot. “There is also environmentally hazardous waste on-site, for which the bankruptcy estate remains responsible.”

While the factory's future is uncertain, there are reportedly interested parties considering a potential takeover of the facility.