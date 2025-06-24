First offer made for bankrupt Northvolt by foreign bidder

The offer, which is non-binding, marks the first attempt to take over the entire operation, according to Kubu.

“We now have an indicative offer on the table and hope to receive more,” he told Ekot, noting that such bids often come with complex conditions that must be carefully evaluated.

While no details have been disclosed about the interested party – citing the sensitive nature of the process – Kubu confirmed that the bidder is foreign and seeks to acquire both the production and R&D facilities. He also said that two additional parties remain in discussions, bringing the total number of prospective buyers to three.

The interest in acquiring Northvolt’s full operation has improved the outlook for a possible sale, Kubu said, but time is a pressing factor.

“Time is limited, and the problem is that the number of employees is steadily decreasing. A buyer naturally wants more than just machines—they need the right competence. So it’s still a race against the clock,” he told Ekot.

The bid received is non-binding and is seen as a starting point for more detailed negotiations.