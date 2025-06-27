Japan’s ROHM Semiconductor has announced the development of the BM6GD11BFJ-LB, an isolated gate driver IC optimized for driving 600V-class high-voltage GaN HEMTs.

When combined with GaN devices, this driver enables stable operation under high-frequency, high-speed switching conditions, contributing to greater miniaturization and efficiency in high-current applications such as motors and server power supplies, according to a media release.

Leveraging expertise in developing isolated gate driver ICs for silicon semiconductors and SiC devices, ROHM has introduced this new IC as the first in a series of isolated gate driver solutions optimized for GaN devices. Safe signal transmission is achieved by isolating the device from the control circuitry during switching operations that involve rapid voltage rise and fall cycles.

“The BM6GD11BFJ-LB utilizes proprietary on-chip isolation technology to reduce parasitic capacitance, enabling high-frequency operation up to 2MHz,” ROHM said in the media release. “This maximizes the high-frequency switching capabilities of GaN devices. This contributes not only to greater energy efficiency and performance in applications but also reduces mounting area by minimizing the size of peripheral components.”

At the same time, CMTI (Common-Mode Transient Immunity, an indicator of noise tolerance in noise isolated gate driver ICs), has been increased to 150V/ns — 1.5 times higher than conventional products — preventing malfunctions caused by the high slew rates typical of GaN HEMT switching. The minimum pulse width has also been reduced to just 65ns, 33% less than conventional products. These performance improvements allow for stable, reliable operation at higher frequencies while minimizing power loss through better duty cycle control.

With a gate drive voltage range of 4.5V to 6.0V and an isolation voltage of 2500Vrms, the BM6GD11BFJ-LB is designed to fully support a wide range of high-voltage GaN devices, including ROHM’s newly added 650V EcoGaN HEMT. The industry-leading low output-side current consumption of 0.5mA (Max) also reduces standby power, improving overall system efficiency, the media release said.