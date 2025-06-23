Canada’s Photonic to open quantum R&D facility in UK

Photonic, a Canada-based quantum computing company, has announced it will establish a quantum research and development (R&D) facility in the UK over the next three years, creating over 30 high-paying jobs and investing more than £25 million (approximately USD 33 million).

Photonic’s expansion into the UK marks a strategic step in the company’s global growth. While its headquarters, core research and foundational technologies remain rooted in Canada, the UK investment introduces complementary capabilities — including targeted R&D — that enhance and extend Photonic’s innovation pipeline, the company said in a media release.

“Our expansion into the UK is a win-win — strengthening our ability to scale globally while reinforcing Canada’s position as a leader in secure, scalable quantum technologies,” said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic. “I am really excited by the ambition laid out in the next phase of the UK Government’s National Quantum Strategy, and we are looking forward to supporting the government in delivery of its Quantum Missions. Quantum has enormous potential to drive societal impact and economic growth—and Photonic is committed to unleashing that potential through deep, collaborative partnerships between our two countries.”

“Photonic is a Canadian homegrown success story and a shining example of the world-class innovation emerging from our national quantum ecosystem,” said Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. “Its UK expansion reflects our shared ambition to build a trusted transatlantic quantum future. We’re proud to support Photonic as it scales internationally while anchored in Canada — creating jobs, advancing the commercialization of quantum technology, and strengthening Canada’s quantum leadership.”

“Photonic’s decision to expand their presence in the UK is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s fast-growing quantum sector, which is leading advances on everything from sensing for healthcare to quantum computing,” said UK Science Minister Lord Vallance. “This £25m investment will create jobs and generate economic growth, while deepening collaboration between the UK and Canada on this vital technology.”

Photonic’s growth has been supported by Canadian and UK partners alike. The company has received investment from Canada-based BCI and Inovia Capital and from UK-based Amadeus Capital Partners and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), while also participating in a joint funding initiative between Canada’s National Research Council and Innovate UK, the media release said.