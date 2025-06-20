Solid-state battery tech company Factorial has announced the launch of Gammatron, a proprietary AI-driven simulation platform designed to accelerate the development of next-generation batteries by improving how battery performance is predicted, validated, and optimized.

Born out of Factorial’s own R&D experience, Gammatron was built as a necessity-driven tool to address critical delays in battery development. Unlike traditional AI platforms focused solely on system-level modeling, Gammatron fuses electrochemistry, thermodynamics, and high-fidelity lab data — to simulate and optimize battery behavior at both the material and cell-system level, the US-based company said in a media release.

“Validating a new cell design can take years, but with Gammatron, we’ve demonstrated that we can dramatically shorten that timeline — forecasting long-term performance from just two weeks of early testing, instead of the typical three to six months,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “By combining automation with data-driven insights, we’re accelerating development with greater speed and control.”

Used in Factorial’s joint development with Stellantis, Gammatron helped forecast battery performance before full test completion — a key factor in advancing the validation program ahead of its original schedule. In some cases, Gammatron-enabled protocol tuning has doubled cycle life without altering cell chemistry, the media release said.

“Batteries are complex dynamic chemical systems. Gammatron combines machine learning with scientific feature engineering. Where most platforms hit a wall with shallow machine learning, Gammatron goes deeper and shows engineers which material and design changes will unlock longer life and higher performance,” said Raimund Koerver, VP of Business Development at Factorial. “It’s not just about predicting outcomes – it’s about enabling better ones.”

Initially launching as a tech-enabled service, Gammatron will be operated in-house for co-development with select partners. The platform is available for solid-state battery development and legacy lithium-ion programs.