jabil to invest $500M in US AI and cloud manufacturing expansion

The company says the initiative will result in large-scale manufacturing capabilities, capital investments, and workforce development—though specific details have not been disclosed. The new facility is expected to be operational by mid-2026, with site selection currently in its final stages.

"To secure America’s future in artificial intelligence, it’s crucial that we build the hardware that powers AI innovation right here at home. Domestic manufacturing isn’t just an economic priority; it’s a matter of national security. We’re proud to expand Jabil’s U.S. factory network, scaling our capabilities to better support the growing needs of our data center customers," says Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units, in a press release.

Jabil’s move follows its recent acquisition of Mikros Technologies, a New Hampshire-based company specialising in liquid cooling and thermal management solutions — key technologies for AI data centres, semiconductor testing, and energy storage applications.

“This initiative is a key element of our long-term strategy to diversify our commercial portfolio and strengthen Jabil’s presence in the U.S.,” says CEO Mike Dastoor. “While the geopolitical landscape remains dynamic, our position as a U.S.-based company with a significant domestic footprint enables us to help the world’s leading brands navigate challenges with agility and resilience.”

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil currently operates 30 sites across the United States, with expertise and investments in automation, robotics, and process optimisation.