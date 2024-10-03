Jabil acquires Mikros Technologies

As the continued adoption of AI, energy storage, and EVs drives higher-power density systems across consumer and commercial industries, liquid cooling has emerged as a more energy-efficient alternative to air cooling for many applications. This is also the background to Jabil's acquisition – which will provide the company with critical capabilities in helping customers manage the intense thermal requirements of their current and next-generation products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mikros Technologies to the Jabil team,” says Ed Bailey, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. “The thermal management capabilities they bring will allow Jabil to extend the range of services we provide to cloud service providers, hardware OEMs, and liquid cooling solutions providers. In addition to the data center ecosystem, we see significant opportunities in other end-markets that require thermal management, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, batteries, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles.”

For more than 30 years, Mikros Technologies has developed innovative microchannel liquid cooling solutions to address complex thermal management challenges. Their microchannel cold plate designs enhance energy efficiency by effectively cooling over one kilowatt per square centimetre. Mikros’s exclusive technologies and capabilities will complement Jabil’s portfolio of data center lifecycle solutions, semiconductor test equipment solutions, and energy and transportation solutions.