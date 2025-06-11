The facility, once completed, will span 144,500 square feet after the renovation of an existing structure and the addition of 75,000 square feet of new construction. Operations are slated to begin in early 2026.

Empire State Development is supporting the initiative with up to USD 10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council.

“Today's groundbreaking at Orbic Electronics represents the future we're building across New York State — one where companies choose to invest, innovate, and create good-paying jobs right here at home,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press release. “This USD 110 million investment proves that when businesses want to lead in advanced manufacturing, they turn to New York.”

Founded in 2016, Orbic designs and manufactures consumer and enterprise electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, mobile hotspots, and networking equipment. The new hub will house advanced SMT lines, cleanroom environments, and automated testing and assembly stations. The company expects the facility to manufacture up to five million devices annually.

“This project marks an exciting milestone for Orbic and a powerful step forward for high-tech manufacturing on Long Island and in New York State,” said Orbic CEO Mike Narula. “This effort underscores our commitment to producing high-quality, American-made technology while supporting local vendors and strengthening the regional economy by bringing more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs to the region from overseas.”

The project reflects a broader push by the state to strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Recent investments include Micron Technology’s planned USD 100 billion semiconductor campus in Central New York, IBM’s semiconductor R&D expansion, and other reshoring initiatives aimed at revitalising local economies.

Orbic's new facility will be located within the Hauppauge Industrial Park, one of the largest industrial parks in the Northeast, providing proximity to a skilled labour force and key transportation networks.