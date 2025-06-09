A pan-European consortium dedicated to developing sustainable processes and technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry announced the launch of the GENESIS project. This integrated, large-scale initiative aims to enable Europe’s chip industry to meet its sustainability goals — from materials development to final waste treatment, according to a media release.

With a budget of close to €55 million, the GENESIS project is co-funded through the Chips Joint Undertaking by the European Commission, participating EU member states, and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).​​​

Coordinated by CEA-Leti, a research institute for electronics and information technologies based in France, the three-year project brings together 58 partners spanning the entire European semiconductor value chain, from large enterprises and SMEs to research institutes, universities, and industry associations. GENESIS will drive innovative solutions in emission control, eco-friendly materials such as alternatives to PFAS-based ones, waste minimization, and raw material reuse, directly aligned with the European Green Deal and European Chips Act, the media release said.

“GENESIS is designed to address the complex challenges of building a truly sustainable semiconductor ecosystem,” said Laurent Pain, Sustainable Electronics Program director at CEA-Leti. “Its structure reflects both the urgency and the opportunity of Europe’s green transition, powered by the complementary expertise and close collaboration of its partners.”

Pain said the team expects to deliver approximately 45 sustainability-driven innovations covering the semiconductor lifecycle, guided by four strategic pillars that form the technological foundation of GENESIS’s vision for a green European semiconductor industry: monitoring & sensing; new materials; waste minimization; and critical raw materials mitigation.

Complementing these pillars, the project’s objectives establish an overall framework that includes deploying sensor-integrated abatement systems to reduce PFAS and GHG emissions. It also aims to position Europe as a leader in green semiconductor innovation by aligning supply-chain practices with environmental regulations.