Battery recycler Ecobat has announced the successful completion of the sale of its European battery distribution business to Endless LLP, a UK-based private equity firm.

The battery distribution division has been a meaningful part of Ecobat’s European portfolio, supplying a comprehensive range of batteries for various applications, including automotive, commercial vehicles, marine, leisure and industrial uses. The distribution business has been instrumental in delivering high-quality energy storage solutions across Europe, featuring renowned brands such as Lucas, Exide, Varta and Rolls, according to a media release.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the European battery distribution sale to Endless,” said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. “This transaction marks another step in our strategy to divest non-core assets and sharpen our focus on our core mission of sustainable battery recycling. Ecobat will continue to explore additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond the sale of the battery distribution division.”

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

Headquartered in Texas, Ecobat’s operations extend across the US and Europe.