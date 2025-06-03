Cicor finalises Mercury deal

The acquired site, which employs 34 people, will see its operations gradually transferred to Cicor's facilities in Newport, UK, and Bronschhofen, Switzerland, over the next 18 months. Mercury has committed to sourcing products from Cicor for the next five years, with both companies signalling their intention to expand the partnership further.

Cicor says that the company was selected as Mercury’s preferred outsourcing partner due to its engineering expertise, manufacturing capacity, and footprint across Europe.

The partnership follows Cicor's recent acquisition of seven Eolane production sites in France and Morocco and its acquisition of Spanish company MADES S.A.U. These moves have strengthen Cicor’s position as a pan-European provider of mission-critical electronic solutions in the aerospace and defence sector.