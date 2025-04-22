Cicor enters France – acquires several sites from Éolane

Since November 2024, Cicor has closely worked with Éolane's management, customers, the French Government and the court-appointed administrator to develop an understanding of the business activities and to structure the acquisition of Éolane's business activities that ensures future profitability and growth.

The acquisition is set to be finalised on April 22, 2025, and the integration will start immediately thereafter, including the rebranding of all sites.

Éolane, a key player in France's EMS market, holds a strong market presence in several strategic sectors, including aerospace and defence, railway and nuclear technology. In line with this strategic acquisition, Cicor is rigorously assessing and managing potential risks to ensure a seamless integration and to secure the long-term success of the expanded business.



The transfer will include five engineering and production sites in France and two sites in Morocco, adding approximately 890 employees and contributing CHF 125 million (EUR 133.9 million) in profitable annual sales to the Cicor Group.

"The combination of Éolane and Cicor will unlock tremendous opportunities in France, enabling Cicor to exploit the attractive market potential. Cicor is delighted to welcome Éolane's talented team and their valued customers to the Cicor family and is committed to a seamless integration that respects and builds on the shared values and strengths," the Swiss EMS group writes in a press release.

This acquisition follows Cicor's earlier acquisition of MADES in Spain, which is set to close in the second half of the year, and the acquisition of the Mercury production facility in Switzerland, which is estimated to close in May 2025.