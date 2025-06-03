The panel, titled “Can Europe regain control of its industrial future?”, brings together leading voices from the sector for a frank and forward-looking discussion. As global competition intensifies and Europe's industrial capacity erodes, the panel will discuss how the region can rebuild its role in the global electronics supply chain.

Recent reporting underscores the urgency. As reported by Evertiq in “The European PCB Industry is in Jeopardy”, the European Institute for the PCB Community (EIPC) warns that the continent’s production capacity is at risk of collapsing entirely.

Meanwhile, a separate article, titled “The European electronics industry risks falling behind”, notes that key segments of the EU’s electronics manufacturing industry are set to decline – undermining Europe’s security, industrial resilience, and global competitiveness.

An April 28 report from Evertiq emphasises that Europe’s diminishing electronics ecosystem threatens the continent’s strategic autonomy, especially in critical sectors like defence and aerospace. The article points to Europe’s increasing dependency on non-European suppliers, creating vulnerabilities in the event of geopolitical disruptions or supply chain shocks.

Moderated by Kim Sauer, the panel will feature:

Dieter G. Weiss , founder of industry analytics firm in4ma

, founder of industry analytics firm Dirk Stans , managing partner at Eurocircuits

, managing partner at Christop Solka, Director Industry Intelligence at IPC Electronics Europe GmbH

Together, the panellists will examine whether Europe has the necessary tools – and the will – to reverse the current trajectory.

The panel discussion will take place during Evertiq Expo Berlin, held at the Bunsen-Saal in the Adlershof Science and Technology Park on June 5. Attendance and registration are open and free.