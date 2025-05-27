Inission inaugurates EMS facility in Tunisia

The inauguration took place on May 22 and represents a major milestone in the development of Inission’s operations outside Europe. The Tunis site, which has now been upgraded into a full-scale EMS facility, is focused on medium- and high-volume electronics manufacturing.

Located just 10 minutes from Tunis International Airport, the 5,000-square-metre factory is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified. With its close proximity to European markets and access to a skilled local workforce, Inission positions the site as a cost-efficient and sustainable alternative to production in Asia.

As previously reported by Evertiq, the company gained access to the facility through its subsidiary Enedo – a product company that develops, manufactures and sells electronic power supply units and systems under its own brand. Enedo has operations in Finland, Italy, the USA and in Tunisia – the latter now converted into a complete EMS facility.