Inission adds EMS operations in Tunisia

According to the plan, the company is looking to complete the transformation before the summer of 2025.

The transformation aims to have the factory complement Inission's current offering within EMS by adding competitive medium and high-volume manufacturing outside of Europe.

"The new factory will benefit EMS customers with a need for cost-effective volume manufacturing outside of Europe. The significant investments also strengthen the Inission group's other business area, Enedo, by future-proofing the manufacture of its products and generating effects such as reduced lead times, higher efficiency and flexibility," says project manager Christian Löfgren in a press release.

Since January this year, Enedo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Inission – a process that began back in 2021. Enedo is a product company that develops, manufactures and sells electronic power supply units and systems under its own brand. The company has operations in Finland, Italy, the USA and in Tunisia – where the existing factory is now being converted into a complete EMS supplier.

"The market is asking for sustainable and competitive alternatives to production in Asia. With geographical proximity to Europe, qualified labor and trade agreements with Europe, Inission Tunisia becomes a strong offer for our customers in Northern Europe. Tunisia also has the advantage of being in the same time zone, which facilitates communication and cooperation," says Inission's marketing director Fredric Grahn.

The factory in Tunis has an area of approximately 5,000 square meters, 280 employees and is centrally located with close to Tunis International Airport.