ChargePoint, Eaton establish EV charging partnership

ChargePoint, a US-based provider of EV charging solutions, and American-Irish intelligent power management company Eaton have announced a collaboration to accelerate and simplify the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in the US, Canada and Europe.

The companies will integrate EV charging and infrastructure solutions, co-developing new technologies to advance bidirectional power flow and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities — enabling EVs to act as a power source for homes, buildings and more.

Providing a one-stop shop for the EV charging ecosystem, the companies will deliver EV chargers, electrical infrastructure and engineering services as turnkey offerings enabling the electrification of transportation, from vehicles to chargers to the grid. ChargePoint and Eaton will streamline the purchase, design and deployment of EV charging projects, offering joint solutions that will help customers effectively manage site power requirements, optimize infrastructure and enhance reliability at a reduced cost, according to a media release.

“ChargePoint’s partnership with Eaton will deliver innovation that addresses the biggest barriers to electrified transportation,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Together with Eaton we will create unprecedented value for institutions that deploy EV charging, accelerating electrification, and decarbonizing the planet in parallel.”

With Eaton’s collaboration, ChargePoint now elevates its strategic position as an end-to-end enabler of the EV ecosystem, from grid to vehicle. As EV charging infrastructure matures, core components like chargers and infrastructure must integrate at scale to realize their fullest potential. ChargePoint’s work with Eaton and numerous automotive OEMs will enable the seamless integration chargers, infrastructure and EVs, managed with ease on the ChargePoint cloud software platform, the media release said.