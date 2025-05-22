Neways opens new manufacturing facility in Malaysia

Malaysia’s central location in Asia and its established role in the semiconductor industry were key factors in Neways' decision to establish a new manufacturing facility in the country. The expansion is intended to support growing demand in the region and strengthen its presence in the Asian market.



The facility, which is now operational, will focus on high-level semiconductor assemblies. Industry leader ASML is the launching customer, with several other prominent clients present at the inauguration, including ASMi, Besi, VDL, Frencken, KMWE, Thermo Fisher, VAT Group, and Rimac Technologies.

“We are proud to open our new manufacturing facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This strategic move is a testament to our growth commitment in providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers as ASML and more. The inauguration of our new facility not only fortifies our global manufacturing footprint but also propels our ambitious expansion plans in the region,” says Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in a press release.

The new facility in Selangor is now operational and forms part of Neways’ broader strategy to increase production capacity and regional coverage. Neways says that it aims to achieve substantial growth, with plans to expand its workforce to over 200 employees. The facility is intended to support future growth in production volume and customer demand, particularly within the semiconductor sector.