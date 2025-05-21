Quantinuum, Al Rabban launch JV to advance quantum computing in Qatar

Quantinuum is establishing a Qatari-incorporated Joint Venture (JV) with Al Rabban Capital, a division of Al Rabban Holding Company, to accelerate quantum computing adoption in Qatar and the region.

The JV has three core objectives: enabling access to Quantinuum’s world-leading quantum technologies in the region; co-developing quantum computing applications tailored to regional needs in areas such as New Energy, Materials Discovery, Precision Medicine, Genomics, and Financial Services, with new opportunities emerging in the era of Generative Quantum AI (GenQAI); and, training the next generation of quantum computing developers in Qatar and the region, according to a media release.

Quantinuum is steadily expanding its global presence to meet the growing international demand for its technology and applications. The company’s expansion into the Gulf region, starting with Qatar, follows its successful growth across the US, UK, Europe and Indo-Pacific.

Quantinuum’s Joint Venture with Al Rabban Capital builds on its partnership announced last year with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2), Qatar’s premier quantum research hub, the media release said.

“This is a defining moment in Qatar’s ambition to become a regional hub for advanced technologies like quantum computing,” said Abdulaziz Khalid Al Rabban, Chairman, Al Rabban Capital. “We’re partnering with Quantinuum to deliver world-class quantum solutions, driving economic growth in Qatar and the region.”

“This Joint Venture demonstrates our shared vision to lead in transformative technologies,” said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. “Together with Al Rabban Capital, we’re accelerating the commercial adoption of quantum computing in Qatar and the region whilst serving U.S. and Qatari strategic interests.”

Quantinuum has a European headquarters in Cambridge, UK and a North American headquarters in Colorado, US.