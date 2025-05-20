© Lab Circuits
PCB |
Lab Circuits advances expansion with completion of first new facility
In May last year, Spanish PCB manufacturer Lab Circuits began a major facility expansion in Barcelona. Now, one year after breaking ground, the company has completed the first phase of the project.
According to a press release, the initiative—designed to modernise operations and boost production capacity—is progressing according to plan.
The newly completed building, covering over 3,000 square meters, is now structurally finished, with work underway to equip it for full operational readiness. Simultaneously, construction has begun on the second building, which will house all chemical supply management.
“This project will not only significantly expand our production capacity but will also modernise our facilities, optimise our production process, and prepare us for the technological challenges ahead,” said Co-CEOs Xavier and Albert Angel in the press release