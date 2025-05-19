Sivers joins DIFI to advance satellite network interoperability

Swedish photonics and wireless technologies company Sivers Semiconductors has announced that it has joined the Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, an independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks.

The DIFI Consortium is a global collective of industry leaders collaborating to develop and promote open, standards-based interoperability for digital IF/RF systems. Sivers joins a growing roster of leading organizations and innovative companies contributing to the digital transformation of space, satellite and related technologies for the advancement of the industry, according to a media release.

Recently, the Kista, Sweden headquartered company announced an agreement to support the development of high-performance, low-cost digitizers based on the NXP Layerscape platform, for SATCOM by Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks.

“We are proud to become a member of the DIFI Consortium and contribute to shaping the future of satellite communications,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. “Our advanced RF and optical technologies are at the core of next-generation connectivity and through DIFI, we aim to accelerate innovation and standardization across the satellite and space ecosystem.”

The company brings a wealth of experience in mmWave, optical solutions and integrated circuits for aerospace, defense and satellite markets, positioning the company as a valuable contributor to the Consortium’s technical initiatives, Sivers said in the media release.

“We welcome Sivers Semiconductors to our growing list of members worldwide,” said DIFI Chairman Stuart Daughtridge. “We are pleased they have joined us as we continue to evolve the standard to effectively handle more use cases and roll out our Certification Program.”