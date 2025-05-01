© IPC
North American EMS industry up 0.2% in March
Total North American EMS shipments in March 2025 were up 0.2% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments were up 4.2%.
March’s year-to-date (YTD) shipments decreased by 0.3% year-over-year (YOY). The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.37.
EMS bookings in March increased 12.7% year-over-year and increased 10.5% from the previous month. March’s YTD bookings increased 4.0% compared to the same period last year.
“March bookings jumped as buyers raced to get ahead of mounting uncertainty. Concerns over geopolitical tensions and potential tariff hikes have prompted preemptive orders as firms look to secure inventory before conditions worsen,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “But while bookings surged, shipment growth remained relatively flat, reminding us that order volumes have a natural ceiling dictated by production capacity limitations.”