Flex boosts US production capacity for data centre power products

The electronics manufacturer has increased its production capacity for products such as Databar, power distribution units (PDUs), and remote power panels (RPPs) at its facility in Columbia, South Carolina. The site now offers a dedicated manufacturing space of 134,000 square feet.

The Columbia facility complements Flex’s recently opened 400,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Dallas, Texas. Both sites are focused on the production of critical power infrastructure components, aimed at reducing lead times and improving supply resilience for US data centre operators.

"Rapid AI adoption across sectors is increasing data center operators' need for reliable, efficient, and scalable power infrastructure solutions," says Chris Butler, President of the Embedded and Critical Power Businesses at Flex, in a press release. "Expanding dedicated production capacity in this strategic location demonstrates our commitment to tackling the power challenges inherent in compute-intense environments and enables us to better serve customers as they build out data centers across the US."

Flex reported that, to support growing customer demand, it has expanded its global manufacturing footprint by more than eight million square feet since the 2024 financial year. This expansion includes four new locations, primarily in the United States, through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

As of 31 March 2025, Flex’s US operations span more than 13 million square feet across 17 facilities. Combined with approximately nine million square feet in Mexico, the company said it maintains one of the largest advanced manufacturing footprints in North America.