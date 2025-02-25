Flex expands US manufacturing capacity with new Dallas facility

Flex’s new facility will enhance production efficiency for grid-to-chip power solutions, including power pods, power distribution units (PDUs), and low-voltage switchgear. As the adoption of AI accelerates, the need for robust power infrastructure is growing. This investment is designed to reduce lead times and improve supply chain resilience for US customers.

Following Flex’s acquisition of Crown Technical Systems in October 2024, the Dallas facility will serve as a central hub for power pod fabrication and assembly and assembly with utility-grade capabilities. Flex already has a history of scaling power pod production in EMEA and is leveraging that expertise for its US expansion.

"As AI adoption accelerates, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable power infrastructure grows," says Chris Butler, President of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex, in a press release. "Our new Dallas facility positions us to deliver next-generation power infrastructure solutions that help customers maximise computing performance while reducing deployment times. We are committed to tackling the complex power challenges of AI-enabled data centres."

While financial details, job creation figures, and the expected opening date of the facility have not yet been disclosed, Flex’s expansion underscores a broader trend of strengthening domestic supply chains to meet increasing demand.