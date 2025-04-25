Europe’s patent landscape: stable, but no breakthrough

As Evertiq reported last year, the number of applications in 2023 rose by 2.9% compared to 2022, reaching the highest total in EPO history. Yet, the majority of these applications came from outside of Europe.

Steady numbers, no new record

The latest EPO report shows that 199,264 applications were filed in 2024 — just 11 fewer than the year before. This represents a slight 0.1% decline, which does little to alter the big picture: companies and inventors continue to seek IP protection in Europe.

AI and green energy on the rise

The top field in terms of patent applications was computer technology, which includes artificial intelligence-related innovations. Applications in this category increased by 3.3% year-on-year, pushing it to first place. Strong growth (+8.9%) was also recorded in the field of electrical machinery, apparatus, and energy — including clean energy. This is now the second most active technical field at the EPO.

Digital communication and medical technology, on the other hand, saw declines of –6.3% and –3% respectively, ranking third and fourth in the overall list.

Europe sees modest growth, with non-European applicants still dominating

There’s no reason to celebrate for Europe. Patent applications from the 39 EPO member states — including all 27 EU members — increased by just 0.3%. Also slowing down: the previously dynamic growth of filings from Southeast China. In 2024, applications from that region rose by just 0.5%. The strongest year-on-year growth came from South Korea, with a 4.2% increase.

Of the 199,264 total applications submitted to the EPO in 2024, 43.3% came from EPO member states. Germany, France, and the Netherlands led as follow:

Germany — 25,033 applications (12.6%)

France — 10,980 (5.5%)

Netherlands — 7,054 (3.5%)

Sweden — 2.5%

Italy — 2.5%

Other EU countries — 7.8%

Switzerland — 5%

UK — 3%

Other EPO countries — 0.9%

Countries outside of the EPO contributed 56.7% of all filings, with the following leaders:

USA — 24%

Japan — 10.6%

China — 10.1%

South Korea — 6.6%

Other — 5.5%

Top technical fields

Based on patent filings, the EPO identified the ten most important technical fields in 2024. These accounted for nearly 57% of all applications. Of those ten, five showed growth. The largest increase came in the area of electrical machinery, apparatus, and energy (including green tech), which rose by 8.9% year-on-year.

Computer technology became the top technical field, overtaking digital communication, which dropped by 6.3%. Here’s how the numbers break down:

Computer technology — 16,815 applications

Electrical machinery, apparatus, energy — 16,142

Digital communication — 15,983

Medical technology — 10,026

Measurement — 9,601

Biotechnology — 8,479

Pharmaceuticals — 8,359

Other special machines — 6,258

Organic fine chemistry — 6,092

Who’s filing the patents applications?

Out of all applications filed:

71% came from large enterprises

22% from SMEs and individual inventors

7% from universities and research institutes

According to the EPO, these figures underline the strong presence of smaller players in the European patent landscape.

Top applicants of 2024

Samsung remains the top filer, with over 5,000 applications. While Asian and US-based firms dominate the top 10, several European players — including Siemens, BASF, and Ericsson — hold their ground.

Samsung (South Korea) — 5,107 Huawei (China) — 4,322 LG (South Korea) — 3,623 Qualcomm (USA) — 3,015 RTX (USA) — 2,061 Siemens (Germany) — 1,830 BASF (Germany) — 1,599 Ericsson (Sweden) — 1,470 Sony (Japan) — 1,307 Robert Bosch (Germany) — 1,249 Philips (Netherlands) — 1,231 Nokia (Finland) — 1,186 Alphabet (USA) — 1,171 CATL (China) — 1,163 Microsoft (USA) — 1,131 ZTE (China) — 999 Panasonic (Japan) — 990 Interdigital (USA) — 863 Apple (USA) — 806 Xiaomi (China) — 763

