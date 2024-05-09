Americans dominate European patents

The latest figures show that in 2023, companies and inventors filed a total of 199,275 applications with the European Patent Office, representing not only a 2.9% increase over the previous year, but also a record. This result, according to the EPO, followed a 2.6% increase in 2022 and a 4.7% increase in 2021.

'Our latest Patent Index shows that innovation remained vibrant around the world in 2023' – said EPO President António Campinos, commenting on the report. 'The EPO was entrusted with examining more applications than ever before, attesting to both the attractiveness of the European technology market and the high quality of our products and services. Europe’s small and medium-sized enterprises are making ever-increasing use of patents, with the share of applications from SMEs at its highest level yet last year. These businesses can also now benefit from the new Unitary Patent, which significantly improves the environment for innovation in Europe, providing a simpler and more cost-effective option for innovators to protect their inventions and bring them to the vast EU market.'

EPO data shows that digital communications (which includes technologies related to mobile networks), medical technology and computer technology led the way in patent applications last year. However, the largest increase was recorded for electrical machinery and apparatus, and a 12.2% jump from 2022 was seen for energy, which includes inventions related to clean energy technologies, including batteries (+28%). Nearly 6% growth (5.9%), meanwhile, was seen in patent applications related to biotechnology.

Who is submitting patent applications in Europe?

In 2023, the largest number of patent applications were submitted to the European Patent Office by representatives of the United States (48,155). Germany ranked second with 24,966, making it the European dominators with a strong global presence. Japan rounds out the podium with 21,520 applications. Just behind them was China with 20,735 patent applications submitted to the EPO. This result clearly shows that although we are talking about a European institution, it is not the Europeans who are leading the way when it comes to innovation on the Old Continent. This is also confirmed by the fifth place, which was taken by South Korea with a result that already deviates from the top, with 12,575 patent applications.

The second European country in number of applications was France. However, the volume of 10,814 applications allowed it to take only sixth place. It was followed by Switzerland (9,410), the Netherlands (7,033) and the United Kingdom (5,918). The top ten was closed by Sweden with 5,139 patent applications.

The report shows that the total number of patent applications from the EPO's 39 member states increased by 1.8% (85,748 applications) in 2023. At the same time, the office stresses that about 43% of all applications came from companies and inventors from member states, and 57% from outside Europe.

'The number of patent applications originating from the EPO’s 39 member states increased again in 2023 (85 748 applications, +1.8%). European companies posted above average growth in the fields of digital communication (+10.7%), biotechnology (+6.4%), computer technology (+4.2%) and measurement (+4.0%)' — writes the EPO in a report.

Who's on top of the petitioners?

We can also find out from the EPO report that the leading applicant at the institute was once again Huawei. Just behind the Chinese company were Samsung, LG, Qualcomm and Ericsson. The top ten companies did not include many of those from Europe – only four, in addition to mentioning two more from South Korea, two from the US, and one each from China and Japan.

'In 2023, 23% of patent applications to the EPO originating in Europe was filed by an individual inventor or a small or medium-sized enterprise (with fewer than 250 employees). A further 8% came from universities and public research organisations. As part of its ongoing support for smaller entities, the EPO has announced new fee reductions as of 1 April 2024 for micro-enterprises, individuals, non-profits, universities and public research organisations' – writes EPO.

