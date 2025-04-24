EdgePoint launches solar hybrid site in Malaysia

EdgePoint Towers, part of an ASEAN-based telecommunications infrastructure company EdgePoint Infrastructure, has launched its first solar hybrid site in Malaysia, marking a milestone in its renewable energy initiatives.

The new solution provides up to 100% of the energy required to operate telecommunications equipment, reducing dependence on diesel fuel. With a 5.9-kilowatt peak (kWp) capacity, the site operates autonomously using photovoltaic (solar) energy, complemented by battery storage, according to a media release.

“We are proud to contribute to the deployment of renewable energy solutions that meet current and future needs for both sustainability and long-term cost efficiency. These solutions are especially important for remote and difficult-to-reach areas, such as transport corridors like highways, tunnels, bridges, or terminals, where quality coverage is essential for transient users,” Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers, said. “The opportunities to enhance national connectivity are vast, and EdgePoint is eager to continue working closely with our partners to advance sustainable solutions that improve coverage and reduce carbon emissions across the industry.”

This deployment is expected to reduce the site’s annual carbon emissions by approximately 78% while also ensuring seamless connectivity for travelers along the highway, according to EdgePoint.

Solar energy is an “ideal solution” for Malaysia, given its equatorial climate and high levels of solar insolation, Kamaruddin added. By integrating solar power into telecommunications infrastructure, the company aims to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources, lowering operational costs, and decreasing emissions.

EdgePoint has 15,800 sites in its portfolio, of which 1,800 are in Malaysia, the media release said.