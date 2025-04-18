Networking solutions provider Nexthop AI launches with $110M funding

Nexthop AI, a US-based networking solutions provider founded by former Arista Networks Chief Operating Officer Anshul Sadana, has launched with $110 million in funding.

The funding was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additional investors include Kleiner Perkins, WestBridge Capital, Battery Ventures and Emergent Ventures.

This funding will accelerate the development of Nexthop AI’s pioneering networking solutions for cloud and hyperscale AI clusters, according to a media release.

To facilitate the massive requirements of AI training and inference, hyperscalers are spending billions in evolving their GPU and networking deployments with upwards of two gigawatts of capacity annually. These companies also require highly optimized hardware and software infrastructure tunable for datacenter build outs.

“The world’s largest cloud providers need a new generation of networking capabilities to keep pace with the demands of AI workloads,” said Guru Chahal, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “Nexthop AI is filling a critical gap in this $35 billion market with its deep domain expertise, pioneering technology and customized solutions, positioning the company as the go-to partner for leading cloud providers, seeking to seize the AI revolution.”

Nexthop AI specializes in building custom networking solutions for the hyperscalers, which integrate seamlessly into their optimized cloud-stack. This includes building networking hardware designed to each customer’s specifications, a network operating system of their choice hardened by Nexthop AI, along with pre-tested optical and electrical interconnects from the customer’s diverse supply chain.

“Hyperscalers need the ecosystem to innovate with them to accelerate their infrastructure deployments,” said Anshul Sadana, CEO of Nexthop AI. “Nexthop AI is a force-multiplier, as it partners with and works as an extension of the cloud companies’ engineering teams. This disruptive model enables cloud companies to build the most cost and power efficient AI solutions.”

The network has historically played a critical role in underpinning each wave of technology innovation, including mainframe to PC, client-server to cloud and now the AI wave. Nexthop AI’s sophisticated products, working seamlessly with open source Network Operating Systems, such as SONiC, provide the agility and customization needed by the hyperscalers. Their overarching expertise in hardware, software, photonics and network architecture enables highly optimized platforms for world class AI infrastructure.

Nexthop AI is headquartered in Santa Clara with additional locations in Seattle, Vancouver and Bengaluru.