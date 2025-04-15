ESD industry posts $4.9B in revenue in Q4 2024

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 12.8%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry reported substantial revenue growth in Q4 2024," says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. "All product categories increased significantly, with all categories except Semiconductor Intellectual Property posting double-digit growth. Regionally, the Americas, along with Japan and Asia Pacific, reported double digit growth. The four-quarter moving average increased for all product categories and regions."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 61,827 people globally in Q4 2024, a 2.9% increase over the Q4 2023 headcount of 60,106, but down 0.9% compared to Q3 2024.

Revenue by product and application category – Q4 2024 YoY change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue rose 10.9% to USD 1,696.9 million in Q4 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.3%.

revenue rose 10.9% to USD 1,696.9 million in Q4 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.3%. Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 15.4% to USD 797.9 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 8.1%.

revenue increased 15.4% to USD 797.9 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 8.1%. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM) revenue jumped 15.9% to USD 476.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.3%.

revenue jumped 15.9% to USD 476.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.3%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 7.9% to USD 1,760.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 15.7%.

revenue increased 7.9% to USD 1,760.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 15.7%. Services revenue rose 11% to USD 195.6 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 26.2%.

Revenue by Region – Q4 2024 Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 2,171.8 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2024, a 12.9% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.1%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 622.3 million of electronic system design products and services, a 2.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 10.6%.

Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 21.7% to USD 318.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 10.8%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,814.8 million of electronic system design products and services, a 10.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 9.3%.