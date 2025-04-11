IBM acquires Hakkoda to enhance data platform expertise

IBM has announced it has acquired Hakkoda, a US-based data and AI consultancy. Hakkoda will expand IBM Consulting’s data transformation services portfolio, adding specialized data platform expertise to help clients get their data ready to fuel AI-powered business operations, according to a media release.

Hakkoda has leading capabilities in migrating, modernizing, and monetizing data estates and is an award-winning Snowflake partner. This acquisition amplifies IBM’s ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for data services and help clients build integrated enterprise data estates optimized for speed, cost and efficiency across multiple business use cases.

Hakkoda also brings a strong portfolio of generative AI powered assets that can speed up data modernization projects. Their industry solutions complement and build on their consultants’ deep expertise in industries like financial services, public sector, and healthcare and life sciences. Hakkoda will further expand IBM’s ability to bring both consulting expertise and AI to clients using its AI-powered delivery platform, IBM Consulting Advantage, the media release said.

“IBM is at the leading edge of the consulting industry with how we’re supercharging our consultants with AI,” said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. “With Hakkoda’s data expertise, deep technology partnerships and asset-centric delivery model, IBM will be even better positioned to deliver value faster to clients as they transform with AI.”

“From the beginning, Hakkoda has committed to being ‘in the arena’, not observing the greatest transformation in history but shaping it,” said Erik Duffield, CEO and Co-founder of Hakkoda. “It is because of this that we are excited to join IBM at this critical moment when organizations are looking for a trusted partner to help them modernize their data for the AI era. IBM’s heritage of innovation, their commitment to discovery and deep partnerships with clients on their most technical challenges is a perfect pairing to take Hakkoda’s industry focused modern data consulting to the global marketplace.”

Hakkoda is headquartered in New York and brings hundreds of experts across the United States, Latin America, India, Europe, and the United Kingdom to IBM Consulting.

The acquisition closed on April 2, 2025, and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.