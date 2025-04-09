China slaps back with 84% tariffs on US goods

As previously reported by Evertiq, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a new wave of tariffs — dubbed “Liberation Day” tariffs — prompting China to respond with a 34% retaliatory hike. Trump then warned that if China did not reverse this move, the U.S. would impose an additional 50% tariff on top of existing measures.

China has now followed through with a second round of tariff increases.

In an official statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance, the State Council Tariff Commission condemned the U.S. decision, stating that it “disrupts global economic order and stability, and exemplifies unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.” The Commission confirmed that tariffs on imports from the U.S. would be raised from 34% to 84%, effective April 10.

The statement concluded with a direct call to Washington: “China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, and properly resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.”

