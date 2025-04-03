Kitron lifts its outlook on 2025
With a strong demand from the defence/aerospace market sector, along with a gradual recovery in other segments, EMS provider Kitron is updating its financial outlook.
At this time, Kitron expects 2025 full-year revenues to be between EUR 640 and 710 million, and an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 47 and 65 million.
In its previous outlook, Kitron was targeting revenues between EUR 600 and 700 million, and an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 42 and 63 million.
“Defence demand is strong and growing, driven by geopolitics and reindustrialisation of European defence capabilities, and we see that we can scale our current operations to handle the expected growth. For other market sectors, the picture is more balanced. There are global uncertainties related to tariffs, but changes also create opportunities for Kitron. In total, we see the non-defence market sectors recovering in 2025,” says Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, in a press release.