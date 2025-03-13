Saab ink MoU with Radionix for sensors and defence electronics
Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Radionix have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the intention to form a strategic collaboration relating to sensors and defence electronics, aiming to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.
The collaboration aims to focus on areas within sensors and defence electronics development and maintenance across all domains, leveraging the strengths of both companies.
With its strong technology offer and proven track record of international collaboration, Radionix brings valuable know-how in areas such as radar and optical targeting equipment and is a central part of Ukraine’s defence industrial base. Saab will contribute with its solid defence industry experience and expertise in these technology areas.
“We look forward to this collaboration with Radionix, leveraging both companies’ expertise. This agreement underscores Saab’s strong commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defence capability and defence industry” says Anders Carp, Deputy CEO of Saab.