Graid secures $30M to boost data storage, protection

GPU-based RAID solutions company Graid Technology has announced the successful closing of its USD 30 million Series B funding round.

The round was led by HH-CTBC Partnership, a joint venture fund between Foxconn and CTBC, alongside Yuanta Ventures. The funding also includes participation from Delta Electronics Capital, Harbinger Venture Capital, and returning investors from Graid Technology’s 2022 Series A round.

This investment will drive global expansion, product innovation and strategic partnerships, strengthening Graid Technology’s presence in enterprise and OEM markets while meeting growing demand for AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, according to a media release.

Graid Technology’s SupremeRAID product line eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks by offloading RAID operations to the GPU, maximizing NVMe SSD performance and scalability. With thousands of deployments worldwide, SupremeRAID is enabling data centers, AI research facilities, media production, and financial institutions to optimize storage infrastructure while ensuring data integrity, redundancy, and resilience, the company said.

“This funding marks a significant milestone, not only in expanding our market reach but also in driving new innovations,” said Leander Yu, Founder and CEO of Graid Technology. “The backing of HH-CTBC Partnership, Yuanta Ventures, and other strategic investors reflects confidence in our vision. With their support, we are well positioned to scale our technology and expand into new markets.”

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, Graid Technology partners with OEMs and global technology providers to redefine NVMe storage performance.