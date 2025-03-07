Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant in Chennai

Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has announced plans to set up an integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1 GW, in Chennai.

The venture will contribute to the energy storage landscape by delivering sustainable, innovative battery solutions with improved performance, the Kolkata-based company said.

The company plans to set up a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) tech, it added.

This facility, which is expected to come up in Chennai, can be scaled up to 5 GWh and will cater to the growing energy demands in the global market.

“Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority of India-made components support ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-dependent India) initiative,” Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD Vikram Solar, said. “Leveraging the technology of our partners, Entity2 Energy Storage, we are committed to producing batteries that can be scaled up to meet the growing energy needs.”

Vikram Solar specializes in photovoltaic module manufacturing, with a presence across 39 countries.