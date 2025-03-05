Jabil expands with new factory in India

This action comes under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which Jabil signed back in November last year, when the company began exploring long-term goals, opportunities and support with the state.

“Today’s shifting business landscape has accelerated the need for enterprises to adapt to uncertainties and volatile market conditions. Given the diversity of our business and the connected systems powering our network of factories around the globe, this strategic expansion is an example of how Jabil is well positioned to navigate and implement solutions that best serve the needs of our customers,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units at Jabil in a press release.

The announcement coincides with a new Jabil MoU signing with the state government. In the short-term, both the company and state will explore the option of building a post-wafer fabrication silicon photonics facility that will incorporate advanced co-packaged optics capabilities.