Jabil is looking to expand in India

This agreement follows an MoU signing with the Tamil Nadu state in September 2024. The two MoUs reflect the manufacturer's intention to expand its footprint in India, allowing Jabil to explore long-term goals, opportunities, and support in both states.

“Jabil is committed to expanding in India to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers in the Intelligent Infrastructure segment, which covers our capabilities across cloud, compute, storage, networking, telecommunications, semiconductor capital equipment, and data center infrastructure, amongst other end-markets,” he said. “The planned expansion also opens up opportunities for Jabil’s customers in the automotive and transportation industry to consider manufacturing in India,” says Fred McCoy, Executive Vice President, Operations at Jabil.

In recent months, the Intelligent Infrastructure segment has made investments to drive further innovation and support the increasing demands of next-wave cloud and AI data center growth. These include silicon photonics-based products and capabilities, liquid cooling solutions for thermal management, and an expanded server portfolio purpose-built for scalability.