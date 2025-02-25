Koh Young America appoints MaRC Technologies as sales rep

MaRC Technologies will support Koh Young’s expanding customer base across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

“We are excited to welcome MaRC Technologies to the Koh Young sales network,” says Allen Phung, Head of Sales at Koh Young America, in a press release. “Their deep knowledge of SMT processes, combined with a commitment to customer success, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative inspection and measurement solutions that drive process optimization and quality improvements.”

With a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest, MaRC Technologies will work closely with Koh Young America to support manufacturers seeking to improve yield, reliability, and efficiency through advanced inspection and metrology technologies.