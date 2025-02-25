Koh Young America appoints MaRC Technologies as sales rep
Inspection and metrology equipment specialist, Koh Young America, has added of MaRC Technologies as its sales representative for the Pacific Northwest region, effective February 24, 2025.
MaRC Technologies will support Koh Young’s expanding customer base across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.
“We are excited to welcome MaRC Technologies to the Koh Young sales network,” says Allen Phung, Head of Sales at Koh Young America, in a press release. “Their deep knowledge of SMT processes, combined with a commitment to customer success, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative inspection and measurement solutions that drive process optimization and quality improvements.”
With a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest, MaRC Technologies will work closely with Koh Young America to support manufacturers seeking to improve yield, reliability, and efficiency through advanced inspection and metrology technologies.
“We are thrilled to add Koh Young, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection and metrology, to our line card. Their innovative SPI and AOI technologies perfectly complement our existing solutions, enabling us to offer customers best-in-class process control and quality assurance tools. We look forward to working closely with the Koh Young team to support manufacturers in achieving their production goals,” adds MaRC Technologies President Mike Gunderson.