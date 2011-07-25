A1 Electronics switches to Mydata

A new Mydata MY100SX14 pick-and-place machine was the choice of sub-contractor A1 Electronics when, after ten years, the company decided that the time had come to replace its current SMT equipment.

Among the features of the MY100SX14 that A1 Electronics found to be particularly interesting were its ability to efficiently handle a wide range of package types, its high throughput capacity of up to 21'500 cph, its fast changeovers thanks to the use of the proven Agilis feeder system, and its exceptional value for money.



To complement its new SMT machine, A1 Electronics has also purchased a complete MES software suite from Aegis Industrial Software, a Mydata certified third-party partner. The new software will provide A1 Electronics with complete “transparent factory” operation, allowing it to monitor and control every aspect of its manufacturing operations, thereby maximising efficiency and productivity while minimising costs.



The new MY100SX14 pick-and-place machine purchased by A1 Electronics replaces the company’s older machine from another manufacturer that would soon no longer cope with today’s demanding requirements.