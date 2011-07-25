Big changes for Foxconn Kutna Hora?

Some of the manufacturing operations at Foxconn's Czech Kutna Hora are said to move elsewhere.

It was even suggested that the manufacturing location could close completely, which was refuted by local management. Operations of similar character are said to be consolidated in one location.



The closest of Foxconn's manufacturing facilities is located in Pardubice (CZ).



Whether or not employees are affected by this consolidation is not known.



Other media reports also suggested that Foxconn is considering a new facility in either Jihlava or Třebíč.