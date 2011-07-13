Toshiba transfers Mexican LCD manufacturing to Compal

Toshiba Corp. has concluded a definitive agreement to transfer ownership of Toshiba Electromex, S.A. de C.V., its LCD TV production site for the North American and Mexican markets, to Compal Electronics.

The transfer of ownership is expected to be completed in September this year.



Even after the transition, Toshiba plans to utilize the facility as an important source of products destined for the North American and Mexican markets. Total employment at Toshiba Electromex will be transferred.



Compal has been one of Toshiba’s ODM (original design manufacturer) partners for products, mainly destined for the North American market.



Outline of Toshiba Electromex:



- Company name: Toshiba Electromex, S.A. de C.V.

- Established: November, 1986

- Address: Ave. Rio Bravo 1230, Parque Industrial Rio Bravo, Zaragoza, D.B. Chihuahua, Mexico

- Business: Production of LCD TVs